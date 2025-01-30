Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of CP FY2025 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

