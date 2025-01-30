REACT Group (LON:REAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.07%.
REACT Group Price Performance
REACT Group stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. REACT Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.40. The company has a market cap of £17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,960.00 and a beta of 0.74.
REACT Group Company Profile
