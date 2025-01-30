REACT Group (LON:REAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.07%.

REACT Group Price Performance

REACT Group stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. REACT Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.40. The company has a market cap of £17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,960.00 and a beta of 0.74.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

