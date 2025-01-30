Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS):
- 1/24/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/21/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/10/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/28/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/12/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance
Shares of EBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 255,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.
