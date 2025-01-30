Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS):

1/24/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2025 – Emergent BioSolutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2024 – Emergent BioSolutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of EBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 255,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 171,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

