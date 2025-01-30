Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Recon Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
Recon Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
