Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 25.3% – What’s Next?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) rose 25.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 1,389,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 301,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Up 25.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$328.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

