Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 301,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $687.27 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $666.25 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $724.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
