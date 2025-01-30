RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RemeGen Price Performance

Shares of RemeGen stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. RemeGen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

About RemeGen

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

