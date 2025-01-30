RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RemeGen Price Performance
Shares of RemeGen stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. RemeGen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About RemeGen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RemeGen
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for RemeGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RemeGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.