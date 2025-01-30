Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at $914,166. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,955,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,549,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,522,000 after buying an additional 705,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 21.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,746,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 303,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 153,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 788,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

