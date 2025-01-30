Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on January 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on January 21st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/21/2025.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $70.95 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

