Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.24.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $212.42 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $169.83 and a 1 year high of $220.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.