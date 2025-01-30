Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 122,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

