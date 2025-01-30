Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Down 23.9% – What’s Next?

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.34). 4,226,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 827% from the average session volume of 455,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.38).

A number of research analysts have commented on RCDO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.09) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.27. The stock has a market cap of £164.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,400.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

