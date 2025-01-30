Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $477.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

