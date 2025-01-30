RMR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RMR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.68 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.