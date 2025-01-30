Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.36 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

