Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 121,979 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,979 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Clorox worth $60,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $157.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

