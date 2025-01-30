Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 21,108 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Vertiv worth $66,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.9 %

VRT stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.