Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $91,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after purchasing an additional 858,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of CMG opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

