Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $43,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $440.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.73 and a 200 day moving average of $438.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.51 and a 52 week high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

