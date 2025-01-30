Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,381 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of HubSpot worth $74,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.52.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $779.59 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $811.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,887.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $720.89 and a 200-day moving average of $595.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

