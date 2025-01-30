Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,876 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $280,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $250,552.64.

On Friday, December 20th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.5 %

HOOD opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

