Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.90 and last traded at $311.90. 10,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 3,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.31.

Roche Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.18.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

