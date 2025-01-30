Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 3.7 %

RCKHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

