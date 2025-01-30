Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 3.7 %
RCKHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
