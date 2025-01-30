Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $338.75 and last traded at $338.75. Approximately 38 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.15.

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

