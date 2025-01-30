Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE RCI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 299,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.