Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $789,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $38.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $581.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,271. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $580.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

