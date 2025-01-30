Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.750-20.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $37.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $580.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.69. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

