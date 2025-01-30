Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.750-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $543.02 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.70. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

