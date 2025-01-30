Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,712.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $132,664.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $136,482.88.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

