RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 13,551 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

