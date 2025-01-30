RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 8,123 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.
NYSE:HYI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $12.44.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
