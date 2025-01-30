RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,342,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

