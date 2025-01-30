RVW Wealth LLC Has $18.51 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 1,091.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16,778.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 240,935 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,651 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU opened at $22.95 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

