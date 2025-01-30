RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 3.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $37,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

