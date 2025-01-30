RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,488 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -237.56 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

