RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €29.65 ($30.89) and last traded at €29.01 ($30.22). 2,852,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.52 ($29.71).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.60 and a 200 day moving average of €31.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.