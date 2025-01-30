S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 20.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) were up 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.44 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.44 ($0.50). Approximately 23,377,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 827% from the average daily volume of 2,521,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.48 ($0.42).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,820.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.16.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

