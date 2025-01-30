Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Brett Widney Hoge bought 100,000 shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,664.34. This represents a 116.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,530. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,163,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Sacks Parente Golf has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.94.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

