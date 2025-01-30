Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,511,474 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 46.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 3.81% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $576,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 74,597 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

