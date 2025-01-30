Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,887 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.