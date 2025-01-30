Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,954,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.