Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $141.68 and a one year high of $176.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

