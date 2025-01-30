Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

