Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 1,826.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 20,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,090. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDVKY. UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

