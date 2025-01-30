Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Up 144.5% in January

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

Shares of Sanlam stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.60. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.46.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Sanlam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Sanlam

(Get Free Report)

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.