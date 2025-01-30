Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.56.

SAP traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.40. 192,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.83. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts bought 4,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. 40.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

