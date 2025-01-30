Scancell (LON:SCLP) Posts Earnings Results

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Scancell Stock Performance
SCLP stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.99 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,913,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. Scancell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.75 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £92.87 million, a PE ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 0.35.
Scancell Company Profile
Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.
