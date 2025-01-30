Scancell (LON:SCLP) Posts Earnings Results

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Scancell Stock Performance

SCLP stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.99 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,913,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. Scancell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.75 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £92.87 million, a PE ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

