Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,915 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 14.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

