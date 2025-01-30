Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CS traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.49. The company had a trading volume of 585,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,518. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$473,075.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total transaction of C$424,804.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 843,250 shares of company stock worth $8,656,280. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

