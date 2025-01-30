Scotiabank Lowers StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.25

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.70 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.62.
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,930.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,358. 38.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.
